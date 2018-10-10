Home Nation

UP college asked to shut amid allegations of 'ban' on singing Vande Mataram

The college will be reopened after permission from administration, said Principal of Gandhi Mohammad Ali Memorial (GMAM) Inter College, Majid Nasir, said Wednesday.

Published: 10th October 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Indian flag used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BALLIA: A day after a magisterial probe was ordered to investigate an alleged ban on singing Vande Mataram and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at a government-aided inter college in Ballia district, authorities have closed it indefinitely.

"We have closed the college till further orders. It will be reopened after permission from administration" Principal of Gandhi Mohammad Ali Memorial (GMAM) Inter College, Majid Nasir, said Wednesday.

On the direction of the district administration, the principal pasted a notice dated Tuesday at the college that there was freedom to recite or sing "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", Vande Mataram, Jana Gana Mana etc.

District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut and Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguly visited the college Tuesday to examine the allegation that there a ban on singing Vande Mataram and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at the college.

They later ordered a magisterial probe. An FIR was registered on Monday by Class 12 student Anuj Kumar Gaur that he and three other school students were attacked at the college gate.

Gaur alleged that they were attacked at the behest of Nasir and a few teachers.

He claimed Nasir and the teachers were angry with him after he told a social organisation and mediapersons on Friday that singing Vande Matram and chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai were not allowed in the college.

Gaur stated in the FIR that around 20 to 25 men attacked them with lathis, while raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans.

The principal and the teachers instigated the assailants to continue to beat them, Gaur has alleged.

 

