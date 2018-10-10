Woman files police complaint against Maharashtra MoS Deepak Kesarkar for inappropriate remarks

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman has filed a police complaint against Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar, claiming he used inappropriate language when she met him to complain about inaction in nabbing culprits who allegedly gang-raped her and her daughter.

The woman filed a complaint against Kesarkar at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai on Monday, a police official said here Wednesday.

The woman said she and her minor daughter were gang-raped at Kalyan in Thane district in May 2017 by seven men after being drugged.

She alleged that police registered complaint against a person but did not act against six others.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that when she met Kesarkar in his Mantralaya office on Monday, the minister yelled at her saying, "Whats your worth, dont talk much", before she was shown the door.

Meanwhile, Kesarkar rubbished the woman's claims, saying he gave her cordial treatment when she met him with her grievance.

"I have made all efforts to ensure justice is done to the victim (of the gang-rape)," Kesarkar, a Shiv Sena leader, said.

"There were 20-25 visitors in my office when she met me. They all saw what happened. So there is no truth in her claims that I used inappropriate language," the minister said.