Australia, India hold second 2+2 dialogue in Canberra

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Australia held the second 2+2 dialogue between their respective foreign and defence secretaries in Canberra on Wednesday. The talks, between foreign secretary VK Gokhale and defence secretary Sanjay Mitra and Australia’s Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Frances Adamson, and Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty, reviewed “All aspects of bilateral relations with focus on strategic and defence relations between the two countries”, the ministry of external affairs said.

“India and Australia share warm and multi-faceted bilateral relations based on shared democratic values and pluralism. At the meeting, both sides underlined the growing convergence on a number of strategic perspectives including the need for a free... Indo-Pacific region.” the release said.