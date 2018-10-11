Bengal's khap panchayat cuts off 10 fingers of man for practising black magic

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Shalishi Sabha -- Bengal's equivalent of Khap panchayat -- punished a man for allegedly practicing sorcery and witchcraft by ordering to cut off all 10 fingers of his hands at Panrui in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The Shalishi Sabha order was duly carried out and the victim is now admitted at a local hospital where his condition is critical.

Victim Fandi Sardar was accused of practicing black magic and sorcery by some residents of Radhakeshtopur village after which Shalishi Sabha was called which found Fandi Sardar guilty and initially ordered that he be executed by beheading.

However, the quantum of punishment was later reduced and his life was spared but all 10 fingers of his hands cut off.Police have registered a suo motu case and have launched a manhunt for the accused who are absconding since the incident became known to public.

An unrecognised institution often run at the whims of locally powerful men, Shalishi Sabhas have gained notoriety in the state for ordering violent justice from gang rape to public execution.