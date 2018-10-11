Home Nation

Can’t collect full term fee for higher education courses, says government

According to the new guidelines, institutes will have to refund the entire fee amount without any penalty if a student decides to withdraw within 15 days of admission.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Human Resource Development Ministry has issued a new set of rules to prevent institutes of higher education from charging advance fee from students for the entire duration of the programme at the time of admission. The new norms also bar institutes from retaining original certificates of candidates. 

According to the new guidelines, institutes will have to refund the entire fee amount without any penalty if a student decides to withdraw within 15 days of admission. The move come in the wake of rising instances of students complaining of financial coercion by institutes. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the University Grants Commission had already issued a detailed notification to institutes on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates.

“Students have been facing several problems during admissions, due to coercive and profiteering institutional practices being adopted by some institutions,” said Javadekar. He added that in light of the new guidelines, no student would be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates while submitting admission form. The rules will be applicable to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes of universities, colleges and deemed to be universities. 

New rules

Institutes of higher education can charge fees in advance only for the semester/year in which a student wants to engage in academic activities

Collecting advance fees for the entire programme of study is strictly prohibited

The institute will have to refund fees in case a student withdraws from the programme

