Centre exempts Sikh women from wearing helmet in Chandigarh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked the Chandigarh administration to exempt Sikh women from wearing a helmet while driving two-wheelers in the Union Territory.

The move came after Sikh bodies, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) President Sukhbir Singh Badal met Rajnath Singh earlier on Thursday.

The Ministry also advised the Union Territory administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi Government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing "protective headgear (helmet)."

The Delhi Transport Department in its notification issued on June 4, 1999, had carried out an amendment to Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women "whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear."

The rule was further amended through another notification dated August 28, 2014, whereby the word "women" was replaced by "Sikh women".