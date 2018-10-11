Home Nation

CPI-M demands MJ Akbar's resignation over sexual harassment allegations

Akbar, who is currently on an official visit to Nigeria, has reportedly been asked to cut short his visit.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar over allegations of sexual assault against him by several female journalists.

"Seven women journalists have come forward recounting their experience of sexual harassment and unacceptable behaviour from M.J. Akbar when he was the editor of various newspapers," the party said in a statement.

"Since these are serious charges, Akbar's continuance as a Minister in the Central government is untenable. He should immediately resign from office."

Akbar, who is currently on an official visit to Nigeria, has reportedly been asked to cut short his visit.

Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi have also demanded the former editor's resignation if he fails to come clear on the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
MJ Akbar #MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp