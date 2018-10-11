Home Nation

India is a UNIQUE success story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Narrating India's success story PM Modi said that teledensity has increased to 93%; nearly 50 cr Indians have mobiles.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By Online Desk

"India is a UNIQUE success story," said Prime Minister Modi while speaking at the launch of Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution.

Narrating India's success story PM Modi said that teledensity has increased to 93%; nearly 50 cr Indians have mobiles. India is the largest mobile data consuming country in the world, 30 times more mobile data being consumed today than 2014. "World's cheapest data is also available in India. After 2014 the mobile data rates have come down by 95%."

He informed that India is the largest digital economy. Aadhaar, Digi Locker, ENAM are some of the examples it. Startups are given ample opportunites to innovate with Artificial Intelligence which eventually strengthens MSME sector. "AI, machine learning, IoT, the blockchain, big data hold potential to take India to new heights," said PM Modi.

Speaking more on AI he said, "AI will help disabled overcome their difficulties and the challenged will gain confidence." The Prime Minister also congratulated the government of Maharastra for using drones and Internet of Things in agriculture for providing better crop assessment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Narendra Modi  Prime Minister Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp