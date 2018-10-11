India is a UNIQUE success story: Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

By Online Desk

"India is a UNIQUE success story," said Prime Minister Modi while speaking at the launch of Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution.

Narrating India's success story PM Modi said that teledensity has increased to 93%; nearly 50 cr Indians have mobiles. India is the largest mobile data consuming country in the world, 30 times more mobile data being consumed today than 2014. "World's cheapest data is also available in India. After 2014 the mobile data rates have come down by 95%."

He informed that India is the largest digital economy. Aadhaar, Digi Locker, ENAM are some of the examples it. Startups are given ample opportunites to innovate with Artificial Intelligence which eventually strengthens MSME sector. "AI, machine learning, IoT, the blockchain, big data hold potential to take India to new heights," said PM Modi.

Speaking more on AI he said, "AI will help disabled overcome their difficulties and the challenged will gain confidence." The Prime Minister also congratulated the government of Maharastra for using drones and Internet of Things in agriculture for providing better crop assessment.