Home Nation

#MeToo: Many victims do not want to go beyond naming, shaming offenders, says NCW

The NCW said it has urged victims of sexual abuse to register their written complaints with authorities concerned, including with the National Commission for Women.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women said Wednesday many victims of sexual abuse do not want to "go beyond naming and shaming" the alleged offenders and lodge a formal complaint.

The NCW said it has urged victims of sexual abuse to register their written complaints with authorities concerned, including with the National Commission for Women.

"The commission has accordingly noticed that in many such cases, the victims do not want to go beyond naming and shaming the alleged offenders and lodge a formal complaint," the NCW said in a statement.

Noting that the commission condemns any act of invasion of private space of women, it said it has taken a serious note of the instances of sexual harassment of women that have figured in the media recently.

"The commission is committed to ensure safety and dignity of women including at workplaces. The commission is of the considered view that such violation infringes the constitutional rights of women and the perpetrators of such violence need to be penalised as per law," the NCW said.

The movement, on the lines of Hollywood's #MeToo, started after actor Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008.

Patekar has rejected Dutta's allegations.

The movement has gained momentum as more women share on social media their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MeToo National Commission for Women Sexual Harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp