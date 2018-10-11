Home Nation

MP: Mali community asks girls above 10 years of age to avoid jeans, top

Published: 11th October 2018 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jeans

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

ALIRAJPUR: In the wake of a Garba event, the Mali community in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur has asked girls above the age of 10 to not wear jeans and top.

"We are holding a Garba programme. We have decided that girls above the age of 10 will not wear jeans and top. They will not wear it in houses too and not in any of other events," Manjula Mali, president, women committee of the Alirajpur community.

"The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand," she added.

The men of the community have also given go-ahead to the decision.

"We have taken this decision because boys don't see women properly. We want to run this event properly as per our religion and customs," said Himmat Mali, president of the community.

