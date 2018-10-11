Home Nation

Nine properties sealed: Amrapali tells Supreme Court

The bench will hear the matter at 2 PM today.

Published: 11th October 2018

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | File/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Amrapali group Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud asked the Amrapali group to file an undertaking with regard to sealing of its properties by 2 PM today.

The bench also sought presence of two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal at 2 PM to ascertain their satisfaction with regard to the documents to be audited. The bench will hear the matter at 2 PM today.

