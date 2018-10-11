Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh government gives job to Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's wife

Last month, Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a patrolling constable in Lucknow for refusing to stop his car.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Tiwari​

Apple employee Vivek Tiwari (Photo | Vivek Tiwari Facebook)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, on Thursday, handed over an appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, the wife deceased Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.

Last month, Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a patrolling constable in Lucknow for refusing to stop his car.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "I have been in contact with the family since the day this unfortunate incident took place. Vivek was a hardworking youth. We have given a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to his wife Kalpana and Rs 5 lakh each to both their children and Vivek's mother. Kalpana has been made a special officer (OSD) in the municipal corporation. She has completed the joining formalities today. We will do whatever we can for the family."

After receiving the appointment letter, Kalpana told ANI, "He (Dinesh Sharma) gave me the appointment letter today. He told me that they will fulfil all the promises they made whether it is regarding justice or anything else. I think the investigation is going in the right direction and as of now, I am satisfied with the investigation. "

On October 2, the postmortem report of Tiwari revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin. During the preliminary investigation, the cop who allegedly shot the Apple executive claimed that he fired at his car in self-defense as it tried to run over his motorbike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Vivek Tiwari Apple executive Apple employee shot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp