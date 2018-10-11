Uttar Pradesh government gives job to Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's wife

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, on Thursday, handed over an appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, the wife deceased Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.

Last month, Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a patrolling constable in Lucknow for refusing to stop his car.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "I have been in contact with the family since the day this unfortunate incident took place. Vivek was a hardworking youth. We have given a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to his wife Kalpana and Rs 5 lakh each to both their children and Vivek's mother. Kalpana has been made a special officer (OSD) in the municipal corporation. She has completed the joining formalities today. We will do whatever we can for the family."

After receiving the appointment letter, Kalpana told ANI, "He (Dinesh Sharma) gave me the appointment letter today. He told me that they will fulfil all the promises they made whether it is regarding justice or anything else. I think the investigation is going in the right direction and as of now, I am satisfied with the investigation. "

On October 2, the postmortem report of Tiwari revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin. During the preliminary investigation, the cop who allegedly shot the Apple executive claimed that he fired at his car in self-defense as it tried to run over his motorbike.