Dalits in Uttar Pradesh threaten conversion after being stopped from installing Goddess idol

LUCKNOW: At least 50 Dalit families in Meerut district threatened to convert to Islam after they were allegedly stopped from installing the idol of Goddess Kali in a local Shiv temple in a village in Meerut district on Wednesday, the first day of Navratra.

As per the sources, the incident, reported from Inchauli's Mussourie village in Meerut district, had the families stage a protest at the district magistrate's residence against some hooligans who were threatening them with dire consequences if they tried to install the idol.

"Are we not Hindus? If we can't put a goddess idol in a temple then where should we go? It's better to convert and adopt Islam," said one of the protestors. While the other one urged the district administration to take action against the wrongdoers.

"If our problem will not be addressed adequately we all are ready to take the same route," said a protestor.

The villagers also alleged that the people stopping them from installing the idol had captured the temple premises and were using it as a parking lot for their cars and tractors.

Meanwhile, the district administration is on its toes to bring the situation under control. However, Additional District Magistrate (Enforcement) Ram Chandra assured the protesting families to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"Protesters have alleged that they wanted to place an idol in the village temple and they were stopped by other locals. We will investigate the matter. I don't know about the religious conversion demand, the matter will be resolved," said the ADM.