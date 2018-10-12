Home Nation

From Sainik School to Hizbul Mujahideen - The journey of Manaan Wani

During his days in school, Wani participated actively in sports like kabbadi across north India. As a National Cadet Corps, he participated in Republic Day and Independence Day parades.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

In this social media sourced photo is seen PhD scholar Manan Bashir Wani believed to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was killed during an encounter with security forces at Handwara in Kupwara. (Photo | PTI)

In this social media sourced photo is seen PhD scholar Manan Bashir Wani believed to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was killed during an encounter with security forces at Handwara in Kupwara. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: From being an outstanding student to one of the most wanted militants in Kashmir, Manaan Bashir Wani, a former PhD scholar at Aligarh Muslim University, was among a stream of educated youths who have joined militancy since the 2016 unrest in the Valley.

A profile of 27-year-old Wani as sketched by security agencies shows Wani was a brilliant student from the beginning and after his initial education, he went to prestigious Sainik School at Manasbal for completing his 11th and 12th class.

Wani received several awards during his academic years and had also remained indifferent to mass protests that broke out in the Valley in 2010 and 2016 after the death of Burhan Wani, a poster boy of Hizbul Mujahideen militant group.

His joining of militancy came at a time when other youth like Esa Fazli, a B.Tech student from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, had joined militant ranks.

After his joining, an MBA student Junaid Ashraf Sehrai, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, also disappeared to join the terror groups.

Wani was attached to his family a lot especially with his father, Bashir Ahmed Wani, who was a lecturer in college.

From a well-to-do family, Wani remained busy with his studies at Aligarh Muslim University from 2011 where he completed his M.Phil and followed by PhD in allied geology.

His name still figures on the official website of Aligarh Muslim University where it is mentioned that Wani, who was a research scholar at Department of Geology, has been awarded the 'Best Paper Presentation Award' in an International Conference on 'Water, Environment, Energy and Society' (ICWEES) held at AISECT University, Bhopal.

The award was conferred to Wani for his paper 'Flood Risk Assessment of Lolab Valley from Watershed Analysis Using Remote Sensing and GIS Techniques'.

Quoting from his last article that appeared in social media in June this year, a police official said Wani had quoted American human rights activist Maclom X "be peaceful, be courteous, obey the law, respect everyone; but if someone puts his hand on you, send him to cemetery".

"We did the same thing to Wani. We gave him ample chance to surrender and obey the law but apparently he went against his own ideology," the police officer, who was engaged in the operations this morning in which Wani was killed, said.

During his days in school, Wani participated actively in sports like kabbadi across north India. As a National Cadet Corps, he participated in Republic Day and Independence Day parades.

Wani's journey to militancy began sometime in late 2017 when he came in contact with students from South Kashmir. He left Aligarh on January 3 this year to join the militant ranks, only to return home dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Manaan Wani Hizbul Mujahideen Aligarh Muslim University Sainik School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp