MeToo: Four retired judges to hear cases, says Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said the Union government will soon propose a panel of four retired judges to conduct public hearings on the #MeToo movement’s allegations of sexual harassment.

According to news agency PTI, Gandhi said the committee with senior judicial persons will look into all issues emanating from #MeToo movement.

"I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant," Maneka Gandhi said.



The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the past two weeks with many women coming forward with their accounts of sexual harassment at workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.