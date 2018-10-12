#MeToo: Four retired judges to hear cases, says Maneka Gandhi
#MeToo movement has gathered pace over the past two weeks with many women coming forward with their accounts of sexual harassment at workplace
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said the Union government will soon propose a panel of four retired judges to conduct public hearings on the #MeToo movement’s allegations of sexual harassment.
According to news agency PTI, Gandhi said the committee with senior judicial persons will look into all issues emanating from #MeToo movement.
"I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant," Maneka Gandhi said.
