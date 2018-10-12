Home Nation

#MeToo: Four retired judges to hear cases, says Maneka Gandhi

#MeToo movement has gathered pace over the past two weeks with many women coming forward with their accounts of sexual harassment at workplace

Published: 12th October 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said the Union government will soon propose a panel of four retired judges to conduct public hearings on the #MeToo movement’s allegations of sexual harassment.

According to news agency PTI, Gandhi said the committee with senior judicial persons will look into all issues emanating from #MeToo movement.

"I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant," Maneka Gandhi said.
 
The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the past two weeks with many women coming forward with their accounts of sexual harassment at workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
metoo Maneka Gandhi WCD Minstry #MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp