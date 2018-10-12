MeToo: PM Modi, morals travel in opposite direction, says Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and morals do not travel in the same direction and he will sack his minister M J Akbar only if he feels his "sultanate" is in danger, the Congress said Friday.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil questioned Modi's silence on the charges of sexual harassment charges against Akbar, and said the prime minister is yet to act against him despite demands being raised.

He said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has not ducked a question on the serious issue and expressed his party's views about respect to women.

"Modi ji and morals travel in opposite direction."

"Modi ji will not seek Akbar's resignation on moral grounds but if he fears his votebank is affected and he will suffer politically, then keeping this in mind he will even sack him. If need be he will take Akbar's head, for the sake of his 'sultanate'," he told reporters.

The Congress leader said in Gujarat, the high court had passed strictures against a minister in a rape case, but Modi as chief minister of the state did not remove him.

So was the case with Babu Bokhadiya, who, even after the court convicted and arrested him, was not removed from the minister's post by Modi, Gohil, who hails from Gujarat, said.

"So Modi and morals travel in opposite direction, this is Modi's real face.

"Why Modi is adopting silence on #MeToo, even when he tweets on Yogic exercises. This is the real face and character of Modi," Gohil said when asked about the campaign.