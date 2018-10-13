Bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda, conductor killed

By PTI

DODA: A conductor of a bus was killed and another person was injured when the vehicle fell into a 150-feet deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Ishtiaq Ahmad was reversing the mini-bus in the absence of its driver when it skidded off the road and fell into the gorge at Malwana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik said.

Nazir Ahmad was sitting inside the bus when the accident took place and received injuries, he added.

After getting information, a police party immediately rushed to the spot and along with the help of the locals, shifted both the injured occupants to district hospital Doda, Malik said adding, doctors declared Ishtiaq brought dead.