Home Nation

Bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda, conductor killed

The deceased, Ishtiaq Ahmad was reversing the mini-bus in the absence of its driver when it skidded off the road and fell into the gorge at Malwana

Published: 13th October 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

DODA: A conductor of a bus was killed and another person was injured when the vehicle fell into a 150-feet deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Ishtiaq Ahmad was reversing the mini-bus in the absence of its driver when it skidded off the road and fell into the gorge at Malwana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik said.

Nazir Ahmad was sitting inside the bus when the accident took place and received injuries, he added.

After getting information, a police party immediately rushed to the spot and along with the help of the locals, shifted both the injured occupants to district hospital Doda, Malik said adding, doctors declared Ishtiaq brought dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accident Bus falls into gorge J-K bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp