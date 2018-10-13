Home Nation

Chhattisgarh elections: Choose Congress and see Left-Wing Extremism grow, warns Amit Shah

Amit Shah asked party cadres to ensure that works and accomplishments of the BJP government were conveyed to each household.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday exhorted booth-level party cadres to undertake campaigning in Chhattisgarh and remind the people that if the Congress forms the government, the state will again witness resurgence of the threat of Left-Wing Extremism. Shah, who began his two-day whirlwind visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh told party workers at Ambikapur, “The state is getting rid of Naxalites and the remaining Maoists will flee if the Raman Singh government returns to power. Chhattisgarh will become a developed state.”

He asked party cadres to ensure that works and accomplishments of the BJP government were conveyed to each household. Lashing out at the Congress party he said that the people should be reminded of the (pitfalls) of the Congress government and the incriminating fake sex CD row as he again targeted the state Congress leadership allegedly involved in it. 

Boosting the morale of the party cadres, Shah said the BJP wins elections only on the strength of the booth level workers who remain the backbone of the party. “Even I was a booth worker in 1982 and today I am the president of the world’s biggest political party. It can happen only in BJP where a tea-seller can become a prime minister. This (BJP) is a party of workers. Any party worker can become legislator, Member of Parliament, chief minister or prime minister,” Shah said.He reminded the cadre that the elections had come at a time that would decide the fate of the country and in 2019 another general elections would be held. 

While reiterating that the BJP was going to contest polls in the state under the leadership of Raman Singh, the BJP chief asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to tell the people under whose leadership the opposition party would go ahead. Shah will later address the booth-level workers’ conference at Bilaspur which is seen as a stronghold of former chief minister Ajit Jogi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Chhattisgarh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp