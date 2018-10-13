Chhattisgarh elections: Choose Congress and see Left-Wing Extremism grow, warns Amit Shah

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday exhorted booth-level party cadres to undertake campaigning in Chhattisgarh and remind the people that if the Congress forms the government, the state will again witness resurgence of the threat of Left-Wing Extremism. Shah, who began his two-day whirlwind visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh told party workers at Ambikapur, “The state is getting rid of Naxalites and the remaining Maoists will flee if the Raman Singh government returns to power. Chhattisgarh will become a developed state.”

He asked party cadres to ensure that works and accomplishments of the BJP government were conveyed to each household. Lashing out at the Congress party he said that the people should be reminded of the (pitfalls) of the Congress government and the incriminating fake sex CD row as he again targeted the state Congress leadership allegedly involved in it.

Boosting the morale of the party cadres, Shah said the BJP wins elections only on the strength of the booth level workers who remain the backbone of the party. “Even I was a booth worker in 1982 and today I am the president of the world’s biggest political party. It can happen only in BJP where a tea-seller can become a prime minister. This (BJP) is a party of workers. Any party worker can become legislator, Member of Parliament, chief minister or prime minister,” Shah said.He reminded the cadre that the elections had come at a time that would decide the fate of the country and in 2019 another general elections would be held.

While reiterating that the BJP was going to contest polls in the state under the leadership of Raman Singh, the BJP chief asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to tell the people under whose leadership the opposition party would go ahead. Shah will later address the booth-level workers’ conference at Bilaspur which is seen as a stronghold of former chief minister Ajit Jogi.