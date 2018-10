By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Following the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 17-year-old Dalit girl, the police have taken several suspects into custody for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

The minor girl was gang-raped by three men in Lank village in Shamli district of the state on Wednesday.

The accused then murdered the victim by hanging her from a ceiling. Several people have been taken into custody and are being quizzed about the incident, a police official said.

Further details are awaited.