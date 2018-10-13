Home Nation

In a major setback to Chhattisgarh Congress, working president Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

Uike, who had quit the BJP in 2000 and joined the Congress-led government, vacated his tribal seat of Marwahi from where Jogi later won and became the chief minister.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Ramdayal Uike

Congress Chhattisgarh working president and Pali-Tanakhar MLA, Ramdayal Uike joined BJP in presence of Amit Shah and CM Dr.Raman Singh. (Photo|ANI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In what could be seen as a shot in the arm of the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the Chhattisgarh polls, a working president of the Congress and a known tribal face Ram Dayal Uike has joined the BJP in the presence of the party chief Amit Shah at Bilaspur on Saturday. Chief Minister Raman Singh, state BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik and other senior party leaders were present during the occasion.

While the BJP claimed the decision of Uike will strengthen the party to accomplish the mission of 65 seats, the opposition Congress expressed surprise over the development. "We feel astounded. But the Congress always have an alternative. A strong formidable candidate will replace him from the seat where he was likely to contest", said a senior Congress leader and leader of opposition T S Singhdeo.

Uike, who had quit the BJP in 2000 and joined the Congress-led government, vacated his tribal seat of Marwahi from where Jogi later won and became the chief minister. Uike, a four-time MLA, giving a major setback to the Congress, said that he has been feeling suffocated in the Congress party which no longer remains a real well-wisher for the tribals.

During the previous one month, Uike was apparently disenchanted with the reported inclination of the Congress party to enter into an alliance with a tribal-based Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and further meditating to allocate GGP a reserved Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat of Pali-Tanakhar (in Korba district), which was represented by Uike for last last three terms.

President of GGP Hira Singh Markam stood at number two on Pali-Tanakhar constituency with the BJP at a third spot in the previous two elections. "Switching sides or changing allegiance to other political party happens before elections. Uike who earlier left BJP to join Congress and again returned to BJP must have assessed his own personal gain. Though as a senior Congress leader he didn't command the same popularity as earlier-", opined Ashok Tomar, a political analyst.

It remains to be seen what repercussion Uike's decision might carry in the political arena of the state, his rebellious move is expected to deliver a major blow to the opposition Congress, which is out of power in Chhattisgarh since 2003. In Chhattisgarh Congress, besides the president there are two working presidents one each belonging to ST and SC. Elections to the 90-member state assembly are scheduled to be held on November 12 and 20.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Congress Ram Dayal Uike Gondwana Gantantra Party Chhattisgarh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp