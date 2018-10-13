Home Nation

One militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama encounter

When the security forces were sealing the area, militants hiding there started firing with automatic weapons, police added.

Security personnel stands guard during restrictions and strike called by separatists after the killing of PhD scholar-turned-Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manaan Bashir Wani. (Photo| PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: One militant had been gunned down after a fierce encounter ensued between militants and security forces during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He said that the troops of Army, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in a village in Pulwama in the wee hours of Saturday following a tip off about the presence of militants.

The security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter. He said that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

