Home Nation

Punjab farmers demand viable solution for stubble burning

Under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union, farmers gathered at Barnala's grain market, protesting against the state and central government for allegedly harassing paddy growers in Punjab.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

farmer, burning, agriculture, stubble burning

Representational image.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Scores of farmers Saturday held a demonstration at Punjab's Barnala district, asking the government to come out with a viable solution for stubble burning.

Under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), farmers including women gathered at Barnala's grain market, protesting against the state and central government for allegedly harassing paddy growers in Punjab.

They demanded the government give farmers Rs 200 per quintal as the bonus for the management of crop residue if it failed to propose a viable solution for stubble burning problem.

Also Read | Crop burning worsens Delhi air, haze makes breathing difficult for second day in Mumbai

"The government should come out with a proper solution for stubble burning problem or else give us Rs 200 per quintal as a bonus for the management of crop residue," said BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Khokrikalan.

They sad by using farm machinery, only 9 per cent of the stubble which comes around 20 lakh tonne out of 220 lakh tonne can be managed, said Khokrikalan. He said farmers were being unnecessarily defamed over stubble burning issue.

"Stubble burning causes only 8 per cent of air pollution and only paddy growers are being blamed for causing environmental pollution. But nobody speaks about those who cause 92 per cent of pollution," he further said. Farmers also accused private farm equipment companies of making the profit by hiking the cost of machinery.

"Farmers do not want that they should burn the stubble as it causes environmental pollution. But they have to do so in the absence of any workable solution to the problem," he said. Punjab and Haryana annually generate 220 and 65 lakh tonne of paddy stubble, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab farmers crop burning Delhi pollution air quality index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp