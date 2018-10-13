Sedition cases against two Aligarh Muslim University scholars

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Aligarh police booked two research scholars and several unidentified students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) under sedition charges after a video demanding ‘azadi’ (independence) went viral on social media on Friday.

On the same day, AMU served a show-cause notice to nine students for allegedly offering funeral prayers for slain PhD-scholar-turned-Hizbul-commander Mannan Wani, who was killed in Kashmir on Thursday.

Aligarh SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni confirmed that two AMU research scholars, Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Hasid Meer, along with several unidentified students were booked.

Earlier, on Thursday, AMU authorities had suspended three students for offering the funeral prayers for Wani. However, AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Peerzada confirmed that show cause notices were issued to nine others who had assembled.