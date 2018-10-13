Home Nation

Sedition cases against two Aligarh Muslim University scholars

Earlier, on Thursday, AMU authorities had suspended three students for offering the funeral prayers for Wani.

Published: 13th October 2018 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Aligarh police booked two research scholars and several unidentified students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) under sedition charges after a video demanding ‘azadi’ (independence) went viral on social media on Friday. 

On the same day, AMU served a show-cause notice to nine students for allegedly offering funeral prayers for slain PhD-scholar-turned-Hizbul-commander Mannan Wani, who was killed in Kashmir on Thursday.  
Aligarh SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni confirmed that two AMU research scholars,  Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Hasid Meer, along with several unidentified students were booked.

Earlier, on Thursday, AMU authorities had suspended three students for offering the funeral prayers for Wani. However, AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Peerzada confirmed that show cause notices were issued to nine others who had assembled. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University AMU AMU scholars sedition cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp