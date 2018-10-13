Home Nation

Temperatures likely to be slightly above normal this winter due to El-Nino: IMD scientist

The IMD will come out with a winter forecast for December, January and February, the peak winter seasons, next month.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Temperatures this winter are likely to be 'slightly above normal' owing to El-Nino, an India Meteorological Department official said Saturday.

"There is a possibility of a weak El-Nino," S Pai, IMD's senior scientist based in Pune, said.

"The temperatures in the winter will be slightly above normal," Pai told PTI.

The El-Nino phenomenon, which is associated with the warming of Pacific waters with a far-reaching impact on the climate of the Indian subcontinent and several parts on Asia, is developing, he said.

The winters in India have been particularly warmer over the last 2-3 years.

Last year, was the warmest year recorded in India and across the globe.

Scientists have cited the global warming phenomenon behind it.

The monsoon this year was below normal, while the IMD had predicted above normal temperatures in the summer.

