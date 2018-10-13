Home Nation

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan dons new hat, plays 'Janak' in Ramleela

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

Published: 13th October 2018 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan as King Janak for Ramleela. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Donning traditional silk costumes, a gleaming crown and speaking chaste Hindi, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday assumed a different role -- legendary king Janak of Mithila -- at a Ramlila event, and made sure he conveyed the message on importance of clean environment.

The Environment Minister tried his hand in acting at the popular Ramleela depicting the life of Lord Rama organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort.

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

As he delivered his dialogues on the mega stage, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about clean environment In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, "I know you wish to live in a natural environment".

And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to a healthy life, he said. Before, the start of the programme, the minister also tweeted that he was going to play the role of King Janak, father of Sita.

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also performed in previous Ramlila here, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Ramleela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp