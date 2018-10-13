Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Mother sets 4 children ablaze, commits suicide 

Three of the children died and one child is battling for life, they said. The incident took place Friday afternoon in Amgaav village in neighbouring Hamirpur district in the Raath Police Station area.

Published: 13th October 2018 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANDA: A woman killed herself allegedly after tying the hands and legs of her four children and setting them ablaze following a dispute with her husband, police said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Hemraj Meena said, "There was a dispute between Premwati alias Sukho (28) and her husband. After this, she tied hands and legs of her children Sapna (7), Prashant (5), Sneha (3) and Divyansh (1) and sprinkled kerosene on them and set them ablaze. After this, she also set herself on fire."

Meena said Divyansh died on the spot and Sapna died at the community health centre. Premwati, Prashant and Sneha were referred to Jhansi Medical College where Premwati and Sneha died, he said.

Prashant is currently undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, he said. The SP said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and instructions were issued to probe the matter.

