Home Nation

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Known to be an ardent follower of all rituals performed during Navratri, the Prime Minister keeps fasts on all the nine days.

Published: 13th October 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Festival of Navratri is incomplete without Garba dance in Gujarat. From young to old-aged people, everyone celebrates the festival in the state by performing this dance.

Several visually impaired girls from Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh, a school in Ahmedabad which cares for approximately 200 blind girls, also got a chance to perform Garba dance that too, on a song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh.

The Prime Minister is known for his exemplary writing skills. He has authored several books and writes wonderful poetry as well. In April, he had shared a poem titled 'Ramata Ram Akela' written by him in Gujarati.

Known to be an ardent follower of all rituals performed during Navratri, the Prime Minister keeps fasts on all the nine days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navratri Narendra Modi song Garba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp