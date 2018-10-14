Amarinder government didn't punish culprits of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege: Arvind Kejriwal

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Punjab Government led by Capt Amarinder Singh of having failed to punish the murderers of two people who died in a firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in the state during protest against sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

Also Read | AAP MLA Phoolka quits Punjab Assembly over sacrilege case

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kejriwal said, "On third death anniversary of Behbal Kalan victims Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh, I offer condolences to their families. Highly unfortunate that Captain Amarinder Singh government has badly failed to punish the culprits of sacrilege of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the murderers of two innocents."

On this occasion, two Punjab ministers Sukhwinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa along with two Congress MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon from Faridkot and Harminder Singh from Tarn Taran on Sunday visited the families of victims who died in the firing incident.

In Punjab's Faridkot, a dharna was staged to commemorate the third anniversary of the death of the victims.