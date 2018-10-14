Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh elections: 'General category' vows to vote for NOTA

Residents in Bhopal have put up posters outside their houses asking political parties not to seek votes from people belonging to the 'general category'.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

BHOPAL: Ahead of assembly elections in the state, residents in Bhopal have registered protest against caste-based reservation by putting up posters outside their houses asking political parties not to seek votes from people belonging to the 'general category'.

The poster further urges people to choose the NOTA (None Of The Above) option in the upcoming polls.

The posters read: "I belong to general category. Political parties, be kind enough to not embarrass me by asking me to vote for you. Vote for NOTA."

Urging the government to address this issue and scrap caste-based reservation, a resident told ANI, "We expected more from both the Centre and state government in terms of work they have done to address the issue related to caste-based reservations."

She further claimed that those belonging to the general category are worst affected by reservations. "The worst affected are our kids, who are often denied an equal opportunity when it comes to getting admission in schools, colleges or getting jobs. Even these people (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes category) are often exempted from giving examinations. This is affecting people who are from the general background. It is high time that the government addresses the issue," said the woman resident.

Another resident said that people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) should be given financial help instead of quotas in education and jobs.

"Help them financially instead of giving them so many benefits. For instance, a general candidate student, even if he fares well in his school examinations, is often ignored, while the other student, who has scored less but belongs to SC/ST category, is given the opportunity," said the local.

The resident, Sudhir Sharma, further added that political parties use the issue for political gains in elections.

"This is unfortunate, but, the political parties also use this as an opportunity to win elections. Many aggrieved voters will avail the NOTA option instead of casting their votes for any particular party," he stated.

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of the 230 constituencies in the state. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NOTA General category Madhya Pradesh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp