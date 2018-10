By PTI

IMPHAL: One militant of the banned outfit Kangleipak Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) was arrested from Bishenpur district of Manipur on Sunday evening, police said.

The cadre was arrested from Keinou Bazaar area during an operation.

One 9mm pistol loaded with 6 live rounds and one mobile phone were seized from his possession, police said adding that the militant joined the KYKL in 2002.