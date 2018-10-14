Home Nation

No government caused more harm than BJP-led coalition: Sharad Yadav

The former Union minister claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was voted to power as the grand alliance leader, ditched 11 crore people when he switched sides.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Janata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: In a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav said Sunday no other ruling dispensation has caused more harm to the people of this country since independence.

At a press meet here, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not fulfill any of the promises he made to the people during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Narendra Modi made one false promise after another. People are witnessing skyrocketing prices (of almost every commodity). Petrol-diesel prices are rising on a daily basis. The central government has collected Rs 11 lakh crore on account of petroleum products alone," Yadav told reporters.

Stating that both central and state governments have lost credibility, the former Union minister claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was voted to power as the grand alliance leader, ditched 11 crore people when he switched sides.

Yadav, who was an integral part of the ruling JD(U), distanced himself from the party last year after Kumar quit the grand alliance to join hands with the BJP.

He launched a new political outfit, Loktantrik Janata Dal, earlier this year.

"This government (Narendra Modi govt) is looting people. Since independence, people have not witnessed a government which causes more harm than good. It has made a mess of everything. Around seven crore people lost their jobs due to demonetisation," Yadav said.

Talking about the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case, he said "women are no longer safe" in the state.

"The recent incidents of sexual abuse at a shelter home and the case, where Dalit women of Buxar district were sent to jail, have exposed the state government's attitude.

The JD(U) government is only interested in strengthening one individual and his party," Yadav said, in a veiled reference to PM Modi and the BJP.

More than 25 people, including women, were arrested in Buxar in January in connection with an attack on the chief minister's cavalcade.

Kumar remained unharmed, but several security personnel suffered injuries in the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Yadav BJP-led coalition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp