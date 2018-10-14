Home Nation

Previous Congress-led government leaves burden of Rs 46,500 crore on state exchequer: Himachal CM

The Virbhadra Singh-led government opened educational and health institutions without adequate budget provisions, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday alleged that the previous Congress government in the state had left a burden of over Rs 46,500 crore on the exchequer due to its financial mismanagement.

The current state government has succeeded in getting financial assistance of about Rs 9,000 crore from the Centre for various development projects, he said at the closing ceremony of a Kabaddi and Volleyball tournament in Kumarsain here.

In its nine months tenure, the BJP government in the state has been dedicated toward the overall development of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said.

The Virbhadra Singh-led government opened educational and health institutions without adequate budget provisions, he said.

"The previous dispensation's financial mismanagement had led to a burden of Rs 46,500 crore on the state exchequer," the chief minister said.

On the occasion, Thakur announced that the Senior Secondary School Baragaon after Kargil martyr Satish Kumar.

He also declared Rs 33 lakh for the construction of different link roads of the area and announced the construction of a bus stand and a parking space at Kumarsain.

The chief minister said a modern vegetable market would be constructed at Kumarsain.

He also announced Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund to the organisers of the tournament.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a new ITI building at Kumarsain.

It was completed at a cost of Rs 7.81 crore.

Thakur also visited the famous Hatu Mata Temple at Narkanda and performed Puja.

Member of Parliament Virender Kashyap also announced Rs 25 lakh for development works in the area from his MP Fund.

MLAs Chopal Balbir Verma and Theog Rakesh Singha were also present on the occasion.

