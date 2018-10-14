Punjab horror: 24-year old gang-raped by ten men the same night on different occasions

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident a 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by ten men twice on the same night on different occasions.

Sources said that alleged rape happened on October 10 at Dayalpur and Lakhpur Khole villages in Kapurthala district of the state. Four of the ten accused have been arrested, while the are absconding.

"A case of gang rape has been registered and four out of total of ten accused have been arrested. While the rest of them are absconding. We have formed teams to arrest them,'' said a police official.

In her complaint to the police the victim stated that that about five months ago, she met a person by the name of Bholu, who is a drug addict.

Slowly she also started taking drugs as he lured her into this menace and later on she met another person Sonu who was drug peddler and then she became part of the drug peddling racket of the area.

As she left her house so she took on rent a room in the house of one Siri who was Sonu's friend. On October 10 Siri threw a birthday party at his place and invited his friends and then they gang-raped her in the nearby fields with loud music thus her cries for help went unheard.

The victim ran from there and took shelter in the house of one Satpal Singh in Dayalpur village who was her acquaintance. But there also to her horror she was gang-raped by Satpal and three of his friends Sukhwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh and Kulwinder Singh.

All the three accused work as security guards in a local industrial unit, said police sources. Somehow the victim managed to return back to her rented accommodation in the morning.

In hope of getting some justice, she narrated her horror ordeal to the grandmother and aunt of her landlord Siri. But instead of helping her, they started beating her up and told her to vacate the room, said sources.

Then she approached the Subhanpur police station where a case has been registered.

The police then took her for medical examination to a local hospital and it was confirmed that she was raped. She is presently undergoing treatment.