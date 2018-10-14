Home Nation

Sikkim, India's first 'fully organic' state bags UN award

The small Himalayan state was declared 'fully organic' in 2016 after it opted to get rid of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and used natural alternatives instead.

Published: 14th October 2018

It is said that agroecology could help increasing farmers earnings. Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Sikkim has become India's first state to be identified by the United Nations as 'fully organic' and was awarded the top prize on Friday. It was recognised for its farming policies which have helped over 66,000 farmers and boosted tourism. 

According to the World Future Council, Tourism numbers rose by 50 per cent between 2014 and 2017.

The awards have earlier honoured a lot of policies including those combating desertification, violence against women/girls, ocean contamination. This year's award was for agroecology, such as planting trees, avoiding chemicals. 

It is said that agroecology could help increasing farmers' earnings and make farms withstand any climatic change. 

The second prize was given to three countries: 

While Brazil won the second place for its policy of buying food for school meals from family farms, Denmark was awarded for creating more awareness among people and pursuing them to buying more organic food. Quito, which is Ecuador's capital, was recognised for encouraging urban gardening.

