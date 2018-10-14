Home Nation

Split Maharashtra CM tenure equally between Shiv Sena and BJP, says Ramdas Athawale

The two parties have been at loggerheads over several issues and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that his party would fight all future polls alone.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena had said it would be ready to even fight all future polls alone. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Union minister Ramdas Athawale Sunday said that he had devised a formula to satisfy bickering allies BJP and Shiv Sena which involved splitting the tenure of chief ministership in Maharashtra equally between the two parties.

He said that he would discuss this proposal with leaders of the Sena and the BJP, allies in the Maharashtra and Union governments.

"The formula of the party with the maximum number of seats getting the Chief Minister's post is already there but I am going to discuss this new formula (splitting the CM's tenure) with leaders of both the parties," Athawale said.

The two parties have been at loggerheads over several issues and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that his party would fight all future polls alone.

The BJP, on the other hand, has said that it wanted an alliance with the Sena but was willing to fight on its own if an agreement was not reached.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also staked claim to the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat currently held by Sena's Rahul Shewale.

"If the BJP and Sena form an alliance for the 2019 general elections, I will ask Sena to leave Mumbai South Central constituency for me and, in return, I will convince the BJP to leave Palghar seat for Sena," he said.

The BJP and Sena, despite being allies, had fought against each other in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in May this year with the former's Rajendra Gavit defeating Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga by 29,572 votes.

Athawale, however, added that it would not be "very difficult" for him to get the Mumbai South Central seat if the Sena and BJP don't forge an alliance.

He added that the Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi, an alliance floated by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, would hurt the Congress and benefit the ruling NDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Ramdas Athawale Maharashtra politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp