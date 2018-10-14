Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says Allahabad to be named as Prayagraj soon

The CM said state governor Ram Naik had already supported the demands of the saints and people of the Sangam city.

Published: 14th October 2018 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 12:22 AM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By UNI

ALLAHABAD: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that very soon Allahabad would be known as Prayagraj as demanded by the saints and others.

The CM made this announcement before the media after the meeting of the Kumbh Margdarshak Mandal here.

" The government will soon sent the proposal of changing the name of the city soon to the centre", he said.

Yogi Adityanath, Mahant of the Gorakshnath Path in Gorakhpur also announced that pilgrims would be able to see and worship the Akshyabat and Saraswati kup during the Kumbh Mela at Sangam early next year.

Earlier in July last, UP Minister Sidharthnath Singh had demanded the same and sent a letter to Governor Ram Naik in this regard.

"Mr Naik (former MP from Maharashtra) had helped 'Bombay' to be renamed as 'Mumbai'.

I have written to him to consider renaming Allahabad as 'Prayagraj', a long pending demand of the saints and people of the city," said the UP minister in his letter.

Mr Singh, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, hails from the Sangam city and had been demanding for the same from the day BJP came to power in the state.

