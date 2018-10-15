31 Bangladeshis held at Guwahati railway station for allegedly illegally staying in country

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A group of 31 suspected Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly entered the country illegally were apprehended on Monday from Guwahati Railway Station, according to police.

The group was detained when they were preparing to board Kanchanjunga Express to go to Agartala this morning, Railway Police Deputy Superintendent Iftekar Ali said.

The detained include eight women and 13 children, he said.

"They could not produce any valid document to prove their Indian citizenship...They then confessed that they hail from Bagerhat district in Khulna division of Bangladesh," Ali said.

During interrogation, the detainees said that they had entered India illegally two to three years ago and had moved to Bangalore where they did some petty jobs, the police official said.

The group had reached Guwahati yesterday by the Bangalore Express and spent the night on the station platform.

"They were on their way to Bangladesh via Agartala to visit their homes...Investigation is on," he added.