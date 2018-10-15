Home Nation

Bhim Army demands ban on 'Ravan Dahan' this Dussehra

Maharashtra head of the Bhim Army Ekta Mission, Ashok Kamble said that like several social ills of our society the tradition of burning effigy of Ravan too shall be stopped.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Effigies of Ravana and his brother Kumbhakaran being set on fire during Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bhim Army has demanded a ban on "Ravana Dahan" this Dusserrah. Office bearers of the organization would give memoranda in this regard to government officials including police starting Monday.

"Ravan represents our rich cultural heritage. He was a judicious and popular king who had a good flair in various arts and cultural pursuits. He has been wrongly depicted as a villain in our scriptures. Some of the tribes worship him as a god and hence, we want the unjust act of burning effigies of Ravan on Duserrah," Ashok Kamble, Maharashtra head of the Bhim Army Ekta Mission told The New Indian Express.

"In India, we have several temples of Ravan. Most of them - over 350 are in Tamil Nadu, while the one at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh is the biggest one - about 15 feet in height," Kamble said while stressing that he had been worshipped as a god by sections of society across India.

"Though the traditional scripts depict him as a Brahmin, it denoted the knowledgeability of a person during those days," Kamble said adding that like several social ills of our society the tradition of burning effigy of Ravan too shall be stopped.

"We shall be giving memoranda to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 2 pm on Monday. Most of our district units too would meet the district collector as well as the police chiefs of the districts and hand them over the memoranda," said Sunil Thorat, general secretary of Bhim Army's state unit.

"We shall also demand that those who conduct such programs to burn the effigy of Ravan should be acted against relevant sections of the IPC regarding hurting sentiments of a community and creating public nuisance," Thorat said, and added that if people burn the effigy as a symbol of all ills, we won't have any objection to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dussehra Ravan Dahan Dussehra celebrations Ravan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp