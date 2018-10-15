Bru refugees launch movement for ration supply ahead of Mizoram poll

By UNI

AGARTALA: With the announcement of assembly poll schedule of Mizoram, about 35,000 Bru refugees settled in six camps of North Tripura whose ration supply have been discontinued for last two weeks started putting pressure on central government for resuming the ration and allow them to stay back in the camps.

Even after closure notice of the camps and withdrawn of ration supply on September 25 last as per the agreement signed among Ministry of Home Affairs, both Tripura and Mizoram governments and Bru representatives in July this year to complete the repatriation by September, only a few thousand of Bru moved to Mizoram.

The BJP which is eyeing on Mizoram assembly this time as part of it's Northeast winning mission has faced tough challenge because Bru voters undertook pressure tactics against MHA to stay back in the camps until all of their demands are fulfilled.

The ruling congress in Mizoram is playing a silent role to win over Bru votes, said a leader of Bru camps.

The officials in North Tripura stated that they launched an agitation demanding resumption of ration and other relief assistance as they are facing food crisis since the government stopped supply of free rations with effect from October 1.

A large number of refugees led by newly formed Mizoran Bru Displaced Peoples' Co-ordination Committee organized a silent rally from Naisingh Para camp that walked along 8 KM yesterday seeking assurance of their demand.

Later a four member delegation met the Sub-divisional Magistrate Naba Kumar Jamatia and submitted a memorandum addressed to union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Besides demanding resumption of ration the memorandum raised seven demands as pre-condition for returning to their ancestral home in Mizoram, which was included formation of an autonomous district council for Brus in Mizoram, five hector land for each family, Rs 4 lakh to each family at the time of repatriation.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples' Forum had signed the agreement as representative of refugees residing in the camps.

But the co-ordination committee was formed immediately after the signing of the agreement and opposed the repatriation of the refugees.

As a result of their opposition only 54 families out of nearly five thousand families has returned so far. According to report, food crisis has appeared to be acute after stopping supply of ration. Brus have been desperately trying to achieve their demands ahead of Mizoram assembly poll.