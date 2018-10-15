Home Nation

Bru refugees launch movement for ration supply ahead of Mizoram poll

The ruling congress in Mizoram is playing a silent role to win over Bru votes, said a leader of Bru camps.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bru refugees

Bru refugees cast their vote during an election (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: With the announcement of assembly poll schedule of Mizoram, about 35,000 Bru refugees settled in six camps of North Tripura whose ration supply have been discontinued for last two weeks started putting pressure on central government for resuming the ration and allow them to stay back in the camps.

Even after closure notice of the camps and withdrawn of ration supply on September 25 last as per the agreement signed among Ministry of Home Affairs, both Tripura and Mizoram governments and Bru representatives in July this year to complete the repatriation by September, only a few thousand of Bru moved to Mizoram.

The BJP which is eyeing on Mizoram assembly this time as part of it's Northeast winning mission has faced tough challenge because Bru voters undertook pressure tactics against MHA to stay back in the camps until all of their demands are fulfilled.

The ruling congress in Mizoram is playing a silent role to win over Bru votes, said a leader of Bru camps.

The officials in North Tripura stated that they launched an agitation demanding resumption of ration and other relief assistance as they are facing food crisis since the government stopped supply of free rations with effect from October 1.

A large number of refugees led by newly formed Mizoran Bru Displaced Peoples' Co-ordination Committee organized a silent rally from Naisingh Para camp that walked along 8 KM yesterday seeking assurance of their demand.

Later a four member delegation met the Sub-divisional Magistrate Naba Kumar Jamatia and submitted a memorandum addressed to union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Besides demanding resumption of ration the memorandum raised seven demands as pre-condition for returning to their ancestral home in Mizoram, which was included formation of an autonomous district council for Brus in Mizoram, five hector land for each family, Rs 4 lakh to each family at the time of repatriation.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples' Forum had signed the agreement as representative of refugees residing in the camps.

But the co-ordination committee was formed immediately after the signing of the agreement and opposed the repatriation of the refugees.

As a result of their opposition only 54 families out of nearly five thousand families has returned so far. According to report, food crisis has appeared to be acute after stopping supply of ration. Brus have been desperately trying to achieve their demands ahead of Mizoram assembly poll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram Assembly election Bru refugees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp