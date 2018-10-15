Home Nation

FIR against Kanhaiya Kumar for misbehaving with doctor, nurses in Bihar

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is associated with the CPI's student body AISF, is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai seat in Bihar.

Published: 15th October 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | File/EPS)

By IANS

PATNA: A case was lodged on Monday against former JNU Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar and his dozens of supporters over their alleged misbehaviour with a doctor, nurses and a security guard of AIIMS-Patna, police said.

"An FIR was lodged following a directive from state Health Department after AIIMS-Patna doctors threatened to go on indefinite strike if action is not taken against them soon," said Phulwarisharif Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohd Qaiser Alam said.

After an emergency meeting on Monday morning, the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here issued an ultimatum to the government to take action against Kanhaiya and his supporters by 5 p.m, failing which they would go on strike.

Protesting doctors have communicated about the incident to the Union Health Minister and the Bihar government.

According to doctors, Kanhaiya along with his dozens of supporters, visited the hospital here on Sunday night to meet an AISF leader Sushil Kumar, undergoing treatment there. During there stay at the AIIMS, some of them misbehaved and threatened the doctor on duty, nurses and the security guard.

However, the All India Students Federation (AISF) has refuted the allegations made by the doctors.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is associated with the CPI's student body AISF, is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai seat in Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp