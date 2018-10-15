Gujarat government invites TN CM Palaniswami for inauguration of Vallabhbhai Patel statue

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Gujarat government Monday extended formal invitation to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the inauguration of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in that state on October 31.

A team led by Gujarat minister Ganpat Vasava, who holds Tribal Development and Tourism portfolios among others, extended invitation to Purohit, besides the chief minister.

They met Palaniswami at the Secretariat here to attend the unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity,' an official release said.

The Gujarat minister was accompanied by party MP Kirit Solanki and a couple of state Legislators, it said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Vasava recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision as then chief minister of Gujarat to honour Patel, following which the idea of 'Statue of Unity' came up.

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project on October 31, 2013.

The 'Statue of Unity' dedicated to Patel, India's first Home Minister, is touted to be the tallest in the world at 182 metres.

He said the making of the statue involved 70,000 tonnes of cement and 18,500 tonnes of steel.

The initiative would also enable employment opportunities for 15,000 people.

Being built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada river, the statue is set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.