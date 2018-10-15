Home Nation

Legislation for resolution of inter-state river water disputes in Winter Session

 The Centre is planning to bring a legislation to fast-track inter-state river water dispute resolution and also better manage work on 13 river basins across the country, an official said on Sunday.

Published: 15th October 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to bring a legislation to fast-track inter-state river water dispute resolution and also better manage work on 13 river basins across the country, an official said on Sunday.
The Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the coming Winter Session, the official said.
The proposed River Basin Management Bill will replace the River Boards Act 1956.
The legislation proposes to set up 13 river-basin authorities.

Each authority will have a two-layer system comprising a governing council and an executive board. The council will have chief ministers from the river-basin states. The chairperson of the governing council will be the chief ministers, who will share the post on rotation.

The Bill also envisages that the chief ministers of the basin-states will meet twice a year to discuss issues concerning the basins.

The authorities will be set up for major rivers such as Ganga, Indus, Brahmaputra-Barak, Mahanadi, Cauvery, Krishna, Tapi, Subarnarekha, Brahmani-Baitarani.

The authorities of these river basins will have all the aspects such as basin master plan including elements like hydrological assessment, ground water, aquifers, flood control, protected area, drainage and economic analysis of allocation of water. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp