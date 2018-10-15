Home Nation

Like in planes, Indian Railways to go for black boxes in trains to identify cause of accidents

The Railways had only last month rolled out smart coaches equipped with sensors that can detect defects in bearings, wheels and railway track.

Published: 15th October 2018 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian trains will soon have voice recorders or black boxes in a bid to facilitate investigators trying to identify the cause of accidents and assess crew performance, an official said on Monday.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to install the Loco Cab Voice Recording (LCVR) devices in the locomotives, a Railway Ministry official said.

The system is in developmental stage, the official added.

The video/voice recording system in locomotives would provide invaluable data to investigators to help them understand the sequence of events leading to an accident and to identify operational issues and human factors, including crew performance.

The black box is currently used in aircraft. The black box is made of two separate pieces of equipment -- the flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder and is usually kept in the tail of the aircraft where they are more likely to survive a crash

The Railways had last month rolled out smart coaches equipped with sensors that can detect defects in bearings, wheels and railway track.

On September 25, the first smart coach was unveiled at the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The official said the black box introduced in the smart coach had a multi-dimensional communication interface to provide information on passengers and coach condition in real time.

According to the official, these sensors would give constant inputs to those in control rooms to avoid accidents, carry out maintenance and would help improve the efficiency of railway operations.

At least six cameras have been installed in each smart coach to provide live recording. The footage taken from the cameras could be accessed from the control room (connected through Internet) and would aid law enforcement agencies when they probe crimes or accidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Railways railway accidents train accidents derailments Black Box

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp