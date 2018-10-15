Home Nation

Maharashtra man killed over WhatsApp post

Moin Mehmood Pathan was attacked with swords, knives and rods by a group of around 20 persons in Fatimanagar locality.

Published: 15th October 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A real estate broker was killed for allegedly posting some comments on a WhatsApp group, police said Monday.

Moin Mehmood Pathan, 35, was attacked with swords, knives and rods Sunday night by a group of around 20 persons in Fatimanagar locality of Harsul area here, police said.

Police attributed the killing to enmity between two local groups, police said.

Pathan had a bickering with members of the rival group, police said.

On Sunday evening, he posted a message on the WhatsApp group, challenging his opponents.

Hours later, around 20 youth reached Fatimanagar with weapons and attacked Pathan, police said.

His nephew Irfan Shaikh Rahim tried to intervene and was also assaulted, police said.

He received head injuries.

Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police nabbed six alleged assailants early Monday, while search is on for the others, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra WhatsApp Maharashtra WhatsApp crime Harsul WhatsApp murder Maharashtra WhatsApp murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp