Home Nation

Maharashtra man kills self after woman pesters him for sex

The victim's note said the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless was continuously after him, demanding to have sexual relations with him.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Depression, Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old man committed suicide in Maharashtra's Parbhani district as he was allegedly fed up with a woman's persistent demand for illicit sex, police said Monday.

Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road Sunday, police said.

Neighbours who found him hanging alerted police, who sent the body for post-mortem, said a police official at Parbhani, which is around 500 km from Mumbai.

A suicide note written by Mitkari was found at the spot, police said.

In it, he accused the woman of harassing him and of insisting on having sexual relationship with him, they said.

Mitkari's note said the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless was continuously after him, demanding to have sexual relations with him, police said.

She used to blackmail the deceased by threatening to file a criminal case against him, the official said, quoting the note.

Police have registered an abatement to suicide case against the woman, the official said.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide Sex Maharashtra crime illicit affair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp