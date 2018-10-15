Home Nation

#MeToo: Youth Congress hold protest against Union Minister MJ Akbar, demand his resignation

The activists gathered at Teen Murti roundabout raised slogans against the junior foreign minister and tried to march towards his residence when they were stopped by the police.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

MJ Akbar, M J Akbar, Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Youth Congress activists Monday staged a protest near the residence of Union minister MJ Akbar, demanding his "immediate resignation" over allegations of sexual misconduct by several female journalists.

A few protesters who tried to march ahead towards police barricades were removed.

Also Read: #MeToo: MJ Akbar calls sexual assault allegations wild and false, mum on quitting

"The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is protesting against MJ Akbar for his sexual misconduct and harassment of journalists.

As many as ten female journalists have come forward and detailed sexual harassment by him," said a statement of the outfit.

The ruling coalition of NDA led by the BJP which had made tall promises of " Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" cannot and must not be allowed to shield a man of "questionable conduct," it said.

TAGS
MJ Akbar MeToo Youth Congress Sexual Harassment

