Metro services in Kolkata hampered for 15 minutes due to power tripping

By PTI

KOLKATA: Metro Railway services were hampered for 15 minutes Monday afternoon on Mahasashti, the first day of Durga Puja, due to power tripping of a rake, a Metro spokesperson said here.

Passengers from the Dum Dum-bound train were disembarked after power tripping of the rake at Central station and the empty rake was taken to the carshed, following which normal services were resumed.

The incident caused disruption of Metro services from 2.15 pm to 2.30 pm the spokesperson said.

With the day being Mahasashti, the first day of Durga Puja festival, revellers are on a pandal-hopping spree.

The power trip caused some inconvenience to the revellers travelling between the northern and southern parts of the city, albeit for a short while.