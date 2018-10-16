20-year-old man gets life term for raping toddler in Secunderbad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for raping a one-year-old girl at Secunderbad in 2016.

Deep Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was held guilty by the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge for trial of cases under the POCSO Act on Monday.

Holding that the offence committed against a tender baby was heinous, the court refused his prayer for a lenient view and sentenced him to life imprisonment, the public prosecutor said.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on Singh, who was convicted under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the accused was working with the victim's father, who is into corn vending business, and staying in his house.

On September 6 night, Singh had taken the baby girl who was sleeping with her mother to a bathroom and raped her.