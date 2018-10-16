Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB may attack Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal: Intelligence report

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: Central intelligence agencies have alerted West Bengal Police about possible bomb attacks by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in north Bengal during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, according to a media report.

The intelligence report says JMB may carry out subversive activities in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar.

The report added that two operatives of the terror outfit have already entered India from Bangladesh and are camping in Dinhata red light area in Coochbehar district.

Two other JMB operatives are on their way and will enter India in the next two days.

“Four JMB operatives have planned for destructive activity during Durga Puja. Their target is to carry out sabotage attacks at Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri,” Zee News quoted the intelligence report as saying.

The terrorists could have sneaked explosives into India after procuring them in Nepal, the intelligence report adds.

West Bengal figured prominently on the terror map in 2014 after a JMB module was discovered in the state following an accidental blast during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s Burdwan district on October 2 of that year.

During its investigation, NIA found JMB’s involvement in the blast and explained how the terror outfit had managed to create its sleeper cells in the state.