Faulty hip implant: 35 patients refuse Johnson & Johnson compensation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of about 35 patients affected due to “faulty” Johnson & Johnson hip implants have refused to take compensation from the company, alleging that the government panel set up for the assessment process was “non-transparent and biased towards the pharma giant”.About 4,700 patients in India had reportedly received the faulty implants manufactured by DePuy, a J&J subsidiary. A Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry panel had asked the company to pay a minimum of `20 lakh each to every patient.

The group of patients, led by Vijay Vojhala who has been at the forefront of the fight against the company, called the exercise a sham.“This entire exercise is only half-hearted and does not even take into account years of mental agony and trauma that hundreds of patients have felt. Several of them have even died. We do not want a compensation based on our physical suffering or losses alone,” he said.

The statement sent to the Centre by the group said they are “writing to share concerns about the mechanism being undertaken by the government to compensate patients based on the recommendations of the expert committee headed by Dr Arun Agarwal”.Immediately after the Agarwal Committee report was put in the public domain, the government had initiated a compensation mechanism involving state-level committees for evaluations of the medical disability and a central expert committee for deciding the quantum of compensation.

The patients said they see the action “too hasty and are distressed to see the government continuing to closely consult with J&J, while patients who have suffered grievous injuries have not been consulted even a single time”. “We remain perplexed over the apparent inaction of the government to hold J&J accountable for the harm they have caused to patients, including through criminal proceedings,” the statement said.