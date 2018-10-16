Home Nation

Faulty hip implant: 35 patients refuse Johnson & Johnson compensation

The group of patients, led by Vijay Vojhala who has been at the forefront of the fight against the company, called the exercise a sham.

Published: 16th October 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of about 35 patients affected due to “faulty” Johnson & Johnson hip implants have refused to take compensation from the company, alleging that the government panel set up for the assessment process was “non-transparent and biased towards the pharma giant”.About 4,700 patients in India had reportedly received the faulty implants manufactured by DePuy, a J&J subsidiary. A Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry panel had asked the company to pay a minimum of `20 lakh each to every patient.

The group of patients, led by Vijay Vojhala who has been at the forefront of the fight against the company, called the exercise a sham.“This entire exercise is only half-hearted and does not even take into account years of mental agony and trauma that hundreds of patients have felt. Several of them have even died. We do not want a compensation based on our physical suffering or losses alone,” he said.

The statement sent to the Centre by the group said they are “writing to share concerns about the mechanism being undertaken by the government to compensate patients based on the recommendations of the expert committee headed by Dr Arun Agarwal”.Immediately after the Agarwal Committee report was put in the public domain, the government had initiated a compensation mechanism involving state-level committees for evaluations of the medical disability and a central expert committee for deciding the quantum of compensation.

The patients said they see the action “too hasty and are distressed to see the government continuing to closely consult with J&J, while patients who have suffered grievous injuries have not been consulted even a single time”. “We remain perplexed over the apparent inaction of the government to hold J&J accountable for the harm they have caused to patients, including through criminal proceedings,” the statement said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hip implant Johnson & Johnson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp